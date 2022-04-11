Naveen Patnaik seeks performance report from his ministers

AMID SPECULATION of a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 general and assembly election, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought performance reports from all his ministers. While the reports are a routine affair, the exercise was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years as many departments were not functioning with full capacity.

However, there were a few exceptions with departments like Health and Family Welfare, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

“We have prepared the performance report and will submit it to the CMO…,” Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das said.

According to CMO officials, Patnaik would hold one-to-one meetings with all the ministers to review their performance. He is expected to effect the impending ministry reshuffle within the first week of May.