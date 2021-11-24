Eggs hurled at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s convoy, two Yuva Morcha members detained

The Puri district police on Wednesday detained two members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, for allegedly hurling eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s convoy.

The BJYM members were demanding the ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links to Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Kalahandi teacher’s kidnap and murder case.

The incident happened near the Government Hospital Square in Puri when Patnaik was returning to Bhubaneswar after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rs 331-crore Heritage Corridor project ceremony. BJP members showed black flags also as Patnaik’s cavalcade passed by.

Taking responsibility for the incident, BJYM state president Irasish Acharya said: “The CM’s convoy was targetted by us and our members hurled eggs at his convoy under the leadership of our district president Jayant Das. We will continue to agitate until and unless minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is expelled from his position and the party or stern action is taken against him.”

Sporadic incidents of protests were reported from across Puri during the CM’s visit. Congress activists also staged a demonstration raising a seven-point demand, including the installation of Dashavatar idol in Puri temple and the reopening of Ratna Bhandar.

Eggs were hurled at the vehicle of Minister Bikram Arukh also, near Malatipatpur while he was on his way to Puri to attend the event.



“There have been incidents of protest and those involved in hurling eggs will be arrested. We have detained a few suspected persons for questioning. A few members were taken into preventive custody ahead of the event,” a senior police official from Puri said.