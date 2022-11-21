Mother, daughter among 3 killed after goods train ploughs into waiting hall at Odisha’s Korei railway station

A goods train derailed at Korei railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday morning, with 11 wagons ploughing into the waiting hall, killing at least three passengers, all women, and injuring at least four others including a two-and-half-month-old infant.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said the accident took place at 6.44 am when the loco pilot of the empty goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur in Ganjam applied sudden brakes, causing 11 wagons to derail and plough into the passengers on the platform and the waiting hall.

Parbati Bindhani (55) and her daughter Kandhei (26) of Tazpur village under Korei police station limit were among the three killed.

The duo were waiting at the platform for a passenger train to reach Cuttack, around 80 km from their native place, for Kandhei’s MRI scan as she had developed a tumour in the abdomen.

Kandhei’s two-and-half-month-old son, Biswajit had a miraculous escape as the infant sustained only minor injuries and is out of danger according to doctors. Kandhei’s husband Balaram, who was a few metres away from the waiting hall, remained unhurt.

“My wife was the only earning member of our family as I am not well. Her death is an irreparable loss to our family. I also lost my daughter, who has three kids. The government should support our family,” Parbati’s husband Kuna Bindhani told reporters.

While Parbati was declared dead at Korei hospital, Kandhei was rushed to Jajpur district headquarters hospital, which is 24 km away, where doctors declared her brought dead. Another woman, Abujan Bibi (47), of Fajalpur, who was reportedly waiting for a train to Cuttack to get medicine for her differently-abled husband, was also killed in the incident.

According to chief district medical officer (CDMO) Shibashis Maharana, four other persons including the infant sustained injuries in the accident.

As many as 19 trains were cancelled while six were partially cancelled and 20 were diverted after the accident.

An ECoR spokesperson said efforts are being made to remove the derailed wagons, axels and debris from the tracks and normal train services are expected to resume by midnight. An inquiry will be done at the level of commissioner of railway safety, the spokesperson said.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those sustained grievous injuries and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.