scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Minister’s killing tops Opp agenda as budget session of Odisha Assembly begins today

Taking a dig at the government over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “Naba Das murder is a deep-rooted conspiracy.

naba kishore das murder, odisha news, indian expressHealth and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das. (File)

The murder of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das by a police officer is on top of the Opposition agenda to corner the ruling BJD during the budget session of the Odisha Assembly beginning Tuesday.

As the Crime Branch (CB) is yet to unravel the motive behind the high-profile killing by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police even after three weeks of the incident, both the opposition parties — BJP and Congress — have decided to raise the issue in the House.

Director general of police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal, who visited the Assembly premises for regular security inspection ahead of the session, refused to speak on the case when reporters asked it.

Also Read |Popular west Odisha leader, loved rifles: Who was Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das?

Opposition chief whip and BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi alleged ‘conspiracy’ behind the minister’s murder by a cop. “Unless or until the truth behind the incident is revealed, it will be on top of our agenda during the session,” said Majhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

The BJP also opposed the speaker’s decision to allow MLAs to attend the session over videoconferencing.

Taking a dig at the government over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said, “Naba Das murder is a deep-rooted conspiracy. The Crime Branch should inform the details of the investigation to the people through media. We request the Orissa High Court to form a special investigation team,” said Mishra.

Sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will chair the BJD legislature party meeting on Wednesday. Government chief whip Prasanta Muduli said they are ready to discuss any issue to be raised by the opposition benches.

Advertisement

The budget session will begin with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the final full budget of the fifth Naveen Patnaik government on February 24. The session will continue till April 6 in two phases.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 12:04 IST
Next Story

Infinix Zero Book Ultra review: Entering the big leagues

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close