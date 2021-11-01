Millets cafe inaugurated in Odisha’s Keonjhar

To promote millet consumption in Odisha, Mission Shakti and Odisha Millets Mission have tied up to open the state’s only millet cafe in Keonjhar district.

The Millet Shakti Café will be managed by the women self-help group federation supported by Mission Shakti and sell an array of millet-based food products. It has been opened in the Keonjhar Collectorate campus.

Mission Shakti and Odisha Millets Mission have also signed a memorandum of agreement for promoting millet entrepreneurship and millet awareness campaigns through women SHGs in 14 districts of Odisha.

Mission Shakti has an SHG membership of 70 lakh women in Odisha. Odisha Millets Mission is an initiative of the state Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department in 15 districts. A sum of Rs 32.72 crores has been earmarked for supporting millet entrepreneurship and awareness campaigns through women SHGs for three years in the 14 districts. ENS