Man held for vandalising earthen stoves at Puri Jagannath Temple’s kitchen

A 30-year-old man suspected to have vandalised the earthen stoves at the kitchen of the Puri Jagannath Temple was arrested Wednesday. The accused, identified as Jay Mohapatra, is a native of Begunia in Khordha district and was initially detained by the Puri police team Tuesday night after the CCTV footage were examined.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The Puri temple kitchen, which is one of the biggest in the country, has a total of 240 earthen stoves of which, 43 were found broken Sunday morning and it was suspected that the stoves were vandalised Saturday night. The stoves are used to prepare the ‘mahaprasad’, which is offered to the deities of the temple and the devotees.

Following the incident, unidentified persons were booked under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 (A)(B) of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Act.

While the exact motive behind the vandalism is yet to be ascertained, the police said prima facie it seems he was upset over something and vandalised the stoves. However, how he got access to the kitchen premise and how he managed to stay inside the temple premise beyond 11 pm when the entire temple is vacated remains to be probed. “The person was identified and arrested based on the evidence collected from the CCTV footage. He will be produced before the court Wednesday for further investigation,” a police official said.

The incident had triggered a massive public and political outrage, prompting the chief secretary and director general of police to rush to Puri Monday. The incident was reported Sunday morning.

During the initial probe, the police had found that four Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel had intercepted the accused on the temple premise at 1 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, without suspecting any foul play, they had allowed him to leave the premises. The JTP is not a part of the Odisha Police but the security wing of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for the temple and its premises. A show cause notice was also served to the JTP personnel on duty at the time of the incident to explain the lapses in the security on their parts.