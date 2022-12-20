Prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case found dead inside Odisha jail

The sensational murder of Kalahandi school teacher Mamita Meher that had once rocked the state’s politics is back in focus again with its prime accused Gobinda Sahu found dead inside the Kantabanji sub-jail in Odisha’s Balangir district on Tuesday morning hours before appearing in the court of judicial magistrate first class.

Jail authorities said Sahu has allegedly died by suicide as he was found hanging with a gamcha (soft towel) backside of the cell where he was lodged along with other under-trial prisoners. Though Sahu was rushed to the nearest hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Even as the jail authorities had initiated an inquiry by a DIG-rank official, director general of police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal has ordered a crime branch probe into the matter.

Sahu was the key accused in the alleged kidnap and murder of Mamita Meher, who was working as a teacher at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district where Sahu was the managing committee president.

On October 8, 2021, Meher, a resident of Jharni village under Tureikela block in Balangir district, had gone missing. Ten days later, on October 19, her decomposed body was exhumed from an under-construction stadium near the school at Mahaling.

It was alleged that Sahu murdered Meher, chopped her body into pieces and torched it before burying her under the ground. The prime accused had also torched her mobile phone, bag and other belongings apparently to destroy evidence. Sahu was arrested by Balangir police on October 19.

Police probe had revealed that the woman teacher had threatened Sahu of exposing his extra-marital affairs, over which he allegedly strangled her to death inside his car on October 8 last year. Witnesses in the case had earlier alleged threats from certain sections during the trial.

The gruesome murder of the young lady teacher had snowballed into a major controversy at that time with the opposition had demanded removal of the then minister of state (home) Dibya Shankar Mishra alleging Sahu as his close associate.

Eight months later, Mishra was dropped from the council of ministers when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik carried out a major reshuffle of his team in June this year.

The alleged suicide of the prime accused in the high-profile kidnap and murder is likely to create political maelstrom in Odisha with the opposition BJP and Congress alleged that Sahu was murdered.

Former BJP state unit president and Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda said “Sahu could have been murdered the influential people those who feared to be exposed from Sahu’s statement”. Alleging a huge conspiracy in the entire incident, Panda demanded probe by central agencies preferably CBI to unearth the facts.

Echoing similar view, Congress veteran Suresh Routray demanded judicial inquiry under supervision of a sitting high court judge.