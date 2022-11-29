scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Make in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik to launch global conclave for investors on Wednesday

Aimed at showcasing the state’s business potential and manufacturing prowess to the world, the 5-day event will be attended by delegates from various countries, as well as industry bigwigs from India.

naveen patnaikThrough ‘Make in Odisha’, the Naveen Patnaik government has been trying to get investment from sectors that have either no or little presence in the state. (Express file photo by Pradip Das)

‘Make in Odisha’, the state’s global conclave for investors is set to begin Wednesday, with top industrialists expected to take part in the government’s flagship event.

The biennial event, last held in 2018 and delayed since due to the Covid pandemic, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the presence of several envoys of a few countries, officials from the Union government and business delegations.

Also read |Ahead of Padampur bypoll, I-T, GST raids in Odisha spark BJP-BJD slugfest

Aimed at showcasing the state’s business potential and manufacturing prowess to the world, the 5-day event will be attended by delegates from China, Japan, Norway, Germany, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Australia.

It will also see the country’s industry bigwigs, such as LN Mittal (chairperson, ArcelorMittal Group), Kumar Mangalam Birla (chairperson, Aditya Birla Group), Anil Agarwal (chairperson, Vedanta Resources Limited), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Naveen Jindal (chairperson, JSPL), T V Narendran (MD, Tata Steel) and Karan Adani (CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited), take part.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

With an abundance of natural resources, Odisha has traditionally been a hub of metal-based industries. Through ‘Make in Odisha’, the Naveen Patnaik government has been trying to get investment from sectors that have either no or little presence in the state.

“We hope to get investments from sectors like electronics manufacturing, agriculture-based industries, apparel and garments, chemicals and petrochemicals, green energy, electric vehicles (EV) and EV manufacturing from this conclave,” state industries secretary Hemant Sharma told The Indian Express.

The state government will also unveil a new industrial policy with focus on attractive incentives for the investors, industrial infrastructure, reforms undertaken by the state government, and the advantages of doing businesses in the state.

Advertisement

Keeping in mind the post-Covid situation, the state will also come up with policies on tourism, textiles, MSME, food processing, logistics and ports to draw investments.

Officials said the government has received over 11,600 registrations for the event, which will continue till December 4.

According to industries department sources, during the launch edition of the conclave in 2016, the state received 84 ‘investment intents’ worth Rs 2.03 lakh crore, of which 58 proposals with investment potential of Rs 2.29 lakh crore have so far been approved, the sources added. Of the approved projects, 35 are currently at different stages of implementation.

Advertisement

In 2018, the state received 202 ‘investment intents’ worth Rs 4.23 lakh crore, of which 108 proposals worth Rs 3.93 lakh crore have been approved and 67 are in the implementation stage.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 07:42:17 pm
Next Story

Elon Musk’s job cuts decimated Twitter team tackling child sexual abuse

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close