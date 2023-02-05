Let DGP pray, find real motive in minister murder: Odisha BJD MLA

With the police still to hit upon a motive behind the killing of Odisha minister Naba Kisore Das even after a week, a senior leader of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday took a dig at the police chief and said the DGP should “pray to Lord Jagannath to reveal the motive”.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, BJD MLA from Khandapada, was referring to DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal’s remarks that no one, barring Lord Jagannath, could anticipate an incident such as killing of the minister.

He said: “The DGP should pray to Lord Jagannath to reveal the motive behind the killing so that he can enlighten us all about the motive. It will also save Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra from all the trouble in investigating the case.”

Patnaik told the media in Cuttack that police should soon unravel the real motive for Das’s murder and put an end to “gossip”, as a lot of conspiracy theories are doing the rounds.

An editor-turned-politician, Patnaik said he is shocked that a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) could shoot an influential Cabinet minister in a democracy. “Even I have been provided with a PSO, who also has a pistol. I often wonder whether my PSO would act like Gopal Das (accused ASI who shot Naba Das),” he said.

The statement came a day after senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra, gave up two of his PSOs, stating that he has lost faith in Odisha Police.

Mishra, who has demanded a CBI probe into the case, on Saturday reiterated that when there is allegation against state police, “it’s natural that a central agency (CBI) should inquire” into the incident. He said, “Whether the minister’s killing is due to political or business rivalry, it needs to be investigated thoroughly. Instead of investigating into different angles, Odisha Police is trying to plot new stories with every passing day.”

Senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati said the coal transportation angle must be probed by a special investigation team under direct supervision of a sitting High Court judge.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch got remand of the accused for four additional days after the initial four-day remand ended Saturday. ADG Bothra today met retired Orissa HC judge, Justice J P Das, who is supervising the probe, in Cuttack and informed him about the progress so far, which cannot be disclosed at the moment. Briefing reporters outside his residence in Cuttack, Justice Das said, “I have also suggested (the police) to investigate some other points. I hope we will soon reach a logical conclusion.”