Javelin pierces student’s neck during sports meet; boy stable

A javelin pierced through the neck of a Class IX student during a practice session of an annual sports event of Agalpur Boys High School in Balangir district on Saturday.

The student, Sadananda Meher, was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir where a team of doctors, after an effort of two hours, removed the javelin.

“Meher’s condition is currently stable and he is under observation in the ICU. The javelin did not damage any of the major veins,” said a doctor.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the students were practising ahead of the annual sports day. As one of the students threw the javelin, it pierced Meher’s neck and got stuck.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the incident and directed the district administration to provide better treatment to the boy and also said that the assistance for the treatment will be met from the CM’s Relief Fund. The CM wished Meher a speedy recovery.

V K Pandian, secretary to the Chief Minister, spoke to Balangir District Collector Chanchal Rana and inquired about Meher’s health. The District Collector said the student was out of danger and the administration would extend whatever assistance required for his speedy recovery. He has also sanctioned Rs 30,000 to Meher’s family from the Red Cross fund.