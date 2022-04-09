Jagannath Temple project: HC seeks state govt, ASI response on ‘violations’

The Orissa High Court on Friday sought response by April 17 from the state government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with respect to violations, if any, in the ongoing construction activity on the Jagannath Temple complex, while hearing a PIL filed by a Puri resident.

A single-judge bench of RK Patnaik observed that the petitioner had raised apprehensions that the construction “could be in violation of Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act-1958 and it may pose a threat to the structure of the ancient temple.

The court has directed the ASI and the state government to file an affidavit in court by April 17. The order further said that the ASI can also undertake a joint inspection of the construction work after intimating the temple authorities in advance.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 21.

The matter was recently raised in the Lok Sabha by Bhubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who had alleged that the state government continued with its construction work in the prohibited area of the temple despite ASI’s letter to stop work.

Ever since the work began on the Rs 3,200-crore project on January 20 this year, there were apprehensions from various quarters that the work may be a threat to the structural stability of the 12th-Century monument due to large-scale digging. A total of 22 different projects will be executed in a phased manner, mainly to create public amenities.

The state government, however, has time and again maintained that all necessary permissions have been taken for the project and there is no threat to the structural safety of the temple.