ITR officer honey-trapped by Pakistani agent held for leaking defence info: Odisha Police

Odisha Police has arrested a senior technical officer of the DRDO’s Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur for allegedly sharing sensitive defence information to a Pakistan national for sexual and monetary gratification.

The police on Friday refused to reveal details of the officer, his rank and the kind of information he had allegedly shared with Pakistan, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Balasore superintendent of police Sagarika Nath said certain individuals had been under scrutiny since five people were arrested in a previous case for allegedly sharing sensitive information.

“The investigation by the local police and central agencies has been continuing since then. After we got concrete information about transmission of sensitive information, we detained a few people and are interrogating them,” said Nath.

Nath said the police had got all the information about the transmission of inputs in the form of images as well as sensitive communication by one person. They have seized a mobile phone from the accused.

The case was registered under sections 120A, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3/4/5 of the Official Secrets Act based on the complaint of Chandra Sekhar Mohanty, sub-inspector at the Chandipur police station.

A police statement said the official had managed to share sensitive defence information regarding missile tests etc to a Pakistani agent through WhatsApp conversations and exchanging sexual images and videos.

The superintendent of police said a detailed investigation was being conducted in the case, including on the financial transactions.

In September 2021, the police arrested five contractual employees of the ITR, Chandipur, on charges of leaking sensitive information after being honey-trapped. In January 2015, Ishwar Chandra Behera, a former ITR cameraman, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani agencies. He was convicted in the case in February 2021.

Inspector-general of police (eastern range) Himansu Lal said the location of the women in the honey trap case was Rawalpindi in Pakistan in the previous as well as in the recent cases. “We will approach international organisations to zero in on those using girls for honeytraps,” he said.

In view of the frequent occurrence of such cases, Nath said the police would sensitise ITR employees.

The ITR is the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s well-equipped test and evaluation centre that provides reliable launch facilities for performance evaluation of rockets, missiles and air-borne weapon systems.