IT dept raids residences of BJD supporters in Padampur ahead of Dec 5 bypoll

The high-stakes battle for Padampur in Odisha’s Bargarh district took a new turn Monday after sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) department conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of three local businessmen – known to be close to senior BJD leaders – in the presence of armed CRPF personnel in the poll-bound constituency.

The searches, since early morning, are being conducted at the residences of Md Sajid at Hanumanpada, Manabhanjan Sahu at Sahupada, and Gaju Agrawal at Shastri Chhak in Padampur. The three persons run rice mills and transportation businesses.

All three were very close to former BJD MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the bypoll. Bariha’s daughter Barsha Singh is the nominee of the ruling BJD in the bye-election.

The IT department is yet to come out with an official statement regarding the reasons behind such raids, which are not very common during polls in Odisha. More than 10 officials are part of the simultaneous raids.

Sajid’s advocate Prasant Mohanty, who tried to enter the residence of his client during the raid, was prevented by the armed CRPF personnel, following which he filed a police complaint.

When contacted, Padampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi told Indian Express that IT sleuths informed the local police about the raids in the morning.

“We have also received a complaint from a group of advocates that they were not allowed to enter the residence of their client. We had gone to the place to just ascertain what is what,” said Bhoi, who led a team to Sajid’s three-storey residence during the raid.

The raids are being conducted a day after the BJP alleged snooping in its camp by the BJD government during the visit of two Union cabinet ministers – Ashwini Vaishnaw and Narendra Singh Tomar – to the constituency to campaign for party candidate Pradip Purohit. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also scheduled to hit the campaign trail Tuesday.

The raids by the central agency have also triggered a political slugfest with the ruling dispensation accusing the BJP of using the IT department apparently to create an atmosphere of fear in the constituency.

Senior BJD leader and former minister Susanta Singh, who belongs to the nearby Bhatli constituency, said the BJP is using the central agency in fear of defeat in the bypoll. “They are trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Padampur ahead of the December 5 bye-election. They won’t succeed in their tricks,” said Singh.

BJP leader Prithiviraj Harichandan said the central agency carries out raids whenever they receive any credible information and it has nothing to do with the Padampur bypoll.

Notably, the security personnel checked the vehicles of Balasore BJP MP and former Union minister Pratap Sarangi, who was on his way to Padampur from Patnagarh, to join the party’s campaign trail.

Meanwhile, the GST authorities of the state government accompanied by the state police conducted raids at six places including a cloth store, a petrol pump, and a pharmaceutical store in Bargarh, Padampur, Paikmal, and Jharbandh areas. These businesses are owned by Gobardhan Agrawal, Nikhil Agrawal and Sunil Agrawal, who are known to be BJP supporters.

The GST authorities said they are examining various bills and documents of the proprietors to detect whether there was any GST evasion.

In another development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met delegations of Kulta and Meher samaj, the two communities with a significant presence in Padampur. Patnaik assured land to Kulta samaj for a dharmashala in Puri while he announced to allocate land in the state capital Bhubaneswar for an auditorium-cum-convention centre to be named after celebrated poet Gangadhar Meher.