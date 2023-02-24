scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
IOCL to commission projects worth Rs 9,900 crore in Odisha in next four months

iocl odishaAs a part of the company’s effort to promote green energy, the IOCL officials said it has 152 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Odisha while it will make available another 100 stations in 2023-24 year. (Representational)
The state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will commission projects worth Rs 9,900 crore in Odisha in the next four months, said company officials Friday.

Addressing the media here, N M Nimje, chief general manager of the company in Odisha, said as many as five key projects are mechanically completed and in the advanced stage of completion. These include Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline, Paradip-Somnathpur-Haldia products pipeline, a LPG bottling plant at Khurda, LPG import terminal at Paradip and a Mono-Ethylene Glycol project within the Paradip refinery.

Nimje also said another crucial project of the IOCL — para xylene-purified terephthalic acid (PX-PTA) unit within the Paradip refinery will be commissioned by next year. The company has spent Rs 13,806 crore for the project.

As a part of the company’s effort to promote green energy, the IOCL officials said it has 152 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Odisha while it will make available another 100 stations in 2023-24 year.

Nimje said the IOCL has been trying to reduce dependence on imported fuels by promoting biofuel blending, green hydrogen and working on the introduction of aluminium-air batteries for EVs.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 16:28 IST
