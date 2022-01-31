In Odisha betel hub, farmers say steel plant fight is for survival

Enveloped in fog and an uneasy silence is Dhinkia, a village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district that is at the centre of one of the latest flashpoints over land acquisition for industry. Until a fortnight ago, its residents had stood guard round the clock, blocking the entry of the administration and protesting against JSW Utkal Steel Ltd’s 13.2 million tonne per annum integrated steel plant that is proposed to come up here.

Following a police crackdown on January 14, violence had broken out between the two sides, leaving over 20 villagers and five policemen injured.

Since then, 17 villagers have been arrested, and many others are in hiding. A police contingent remains deployed less than a kilometre away from the village.

At the centre of the residents’ resistance to the JSW project is the fear of being displaced from their farmlands and losing their betel vineyards, a key source of livelihood. Dhinkia’s fertile land and the coastal environment are also ideal for growing the cashew cash crop that supplements the residents’ income.

This is not the first time Dhinkia has resisted an industrial project.

Seventeen years ago, South Korean steel major POSCO had decided to build a similar facility in the area. It had to withdraw in 2017 following 12 years of protests by Dhinkia residents, with the National Green Tribunal eventually scrapping its environmental clearance.

The Odisha government later transferred the same land to JSW. The company’s proposed steel plant requires 2,950.31 acres of land, 30 per cent of which is planned to be acquired from Dhinkia, threatening its economy based around the “Paradip betel leaves” that are sold across the country.

“For generations, our families have depended on beetle vines. The weather, sand dunes and water supply make it conducive for betel. An industrial plant in our periphery means our water will eventually get contaminated,” said Prashant Samal, a resident. “They (the police) are destroying our vineyards and we are left to fend for ourselves. This will cost us around Rs 30,000 this month. Who will compensate us for that?” he asked.

“Even during off season we manage to earn Rs 12,000 or more just by selling our betel leaves. Our produce has gained popularity in such a way that we don’t go to the market, the market comes to us,” said resident Dilip Das. “What makes our produce stand out is that we don’t have to put in any extra effort or add any chemicals to it. The moisture, sand quality, weather, everything is optimum for betel farming here.”

Dhinkia village is home to nearly 4,000 people, more than 80 per cent of whom are from the Dalit community. The larger Dhinkia gram panchayat area has a population of nearly 11,000, according to sarpanch Kishore Parida.

The government has carved three new revenue villages — Mahala, Jogisahi and Patana — out of the gram panchayat, besides the existing Trilochanpura. Many residents opposed this exercise in December last year, saying the government was using a “divide and rule policy” to push the project through.

According to sarpanch Parida, these four revenue villages have agreed to give up their farm land for the project. “The protest is mostly concentrated in Dhinkia now. Betel vineyards from other villages have already been demolished and now they are demolishing the vineyards in Dhinkia,” he said. In Dhinkia, 625 betel vineyards have been measured, of which 480 have been dismantled so far.

In its rehabilitation package, JSW has announced compensation of Rs 17,500 per decimal (0.01 acre) of acquired land as against the government’s rate of Rs 6,000 per decimal. Additionally, it has proposed a bonus of Rs 50,000 per betel vineyard after demolition, irrespective of its size. It has also proposed jobs for villagers aged between 20 and 30 from each family.

Dhinkia residents have rejected this. “A one-time compensation is hardly equal to what we earn in a month. What after that?,” Samal said.

Prashant Paikray of the Jindal Pratirodh Sangram Samiti, the village body spearheading the campaign against the JSW steel plant, said: “These compensations are mostly on paper and fade out during implementation. A one-time compensation is nothing compared to a perennial source of income, which the villagers already have.”

Another resident highlighted that most of the villagers, despite cultivating their lands for generations, do not have title deeds over them. “For generations we have lived here, this is our home. Today if they rehabilitate us, we will not get compensation, because they will pass us off as landless. This happens every time during natural calamities as well,” he said.

Erasama tehsildar P N Das said: “It is correct that most villagers are landless. But the land being acquired is government land on which they have grown betel vineyards. No private land is being acquired. No villager will lose any residential land.”

Meanwhile, residents say the aftermath of the crackdown is taking its toll on them. A 60-year-old woman protester, requesting anonymity, said: “Policemen have been entering our houses at any time and harassing our women members. We have been threatened with jail if we speak to the media.” The police denied this. “After January 14, there has been no crackdown. The harassment allegations are untrue,” said Jagatsinghpur SP Akhileshwar Singh.

For 62-year-old Latika Parida, who was also on the forefront of the POSCO agitation, the crackdown has forced her to stay away from her home for a fortnight now. With a bruised leg and arms, she takes shelter in different houses or in inundated farms at night. She said: “These arrests are meant to suppress our voices. The police think with the use of force they can overpower us. But we have protected our land all these years and we will continue to do so.”