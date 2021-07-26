Hyder encounter: Odisha Human Rights Commission takes suo moto cognizance, seeks report

Hyder had reportedly asked for permission to relieve himself close at a deserted place near Simulia. When he walked out of the police vehicle, he then attempted to flee, police said.

Two days after gangster Sk Hyder (58) was killed in a police encounter while trying to escape, the Odisha Human Rights Commission on Monday, has sought a report on his death. Taking suo-motu cognizance, the commission issued notices to Home Department Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha Director General of Police, Director General of Prisons and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police and has sought their respective reports within a period of four weeks. The matter will come up for hearing on September 6.

According to the police, Hyder, who was serving a life sentence in a murder case, was being shifted to a jail in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj from Choudwar circle jail on Saturday when the incident happened. As per protocol, Hyder was being escorted by a nine-member police team led by a police inspector attached to the Cuttack police. Midway near Simulia in Balasore, Hyder asked the cops to stop the vehicle to relieve himself. After he got down, he tried to snatch the arms of one of the policemen, forcing the cops to fire to prevent him from escaping from custody, police had said.

He succumbed to the injuries three hours later at a hospital in Balasore.

A post mortem conducted on Sunday at the Balasore district headquarters hospital found four bullets in his body, Balasore ADMO Sushant Nayak said.

The FIR lodged by police inspector Gangadhar Saseni, who led the escort team, stated that Hyder had been booked under charges of attempting to escape from custody and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties.

“Around 3:20 pm, Hyder asked to stop the vehicle to relieve himself but the escort team asked the driver to not stop for security reasons. He claimed that he suffered from acute diabetes and insisted that we stop the vehicle. He requested to unlock the handcuff to wash hands. As soon as the escort havildar, Surya Kumar Rout, unlocked one side of the cuff, Hyder immediately snatched away his gun and pointed it towards us while hurling abuses,” the FIR further said.

Saseni, in his FIR, added that to save the team from imminent danger of death, sub-inspector Asit Jena fired at Hyder from his service pistol with an intention to immobilise him and prevent him from opening fire.

Following his death, Section 144 was clamped in Kendrapara, from where he hailed, to avoid any untoward incidents. His family has also questioned the circumstances which led to the encounter and has demanded a probe into the matter.

“My husband was in jail for the last 16 years, why would he attempt to flee now after a failed attempt in April this year. We have always cooperated with the police in all the matters of investigation. But we want his death to be investigated. Why was he shot in his stomach? He was disarmed, they were nine, why could not they overpower him?” Hyder’s wife Hasina Bibi said.

Hyder had over 15 cases lodged against him — seven were in Kendrapara and the rest were in Bhubaneswar and Puri districts. The charges include murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and loot, among others. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 for the killing of SK Chuna, the brother of his arch rival Suleiman, in Kendrapara in 2005.

In 2015 again, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged involvement in the abduction and murder of a trader. In In April this year, he escaped from the SCB medical college and hospital after drugging the policeman in charge of his security. The state police, including forces from as many as four districts had launched a massive manhunt and nabbed him in Telangana five days later.