Seized explosives blow up police station in Odisha, cop suspended

A sub-inspector of police attached with Balanga police station in Puri district was on Wednesday suspended after the police station was destroyed in an explosion, an Odisha police officer said.

Sub-Inspector Tapoi Nayak, who was in charge of the Malkhana (storeroom) of Balanga Police Station, has been suspended for dereliction of duty by Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh after the preliminary inquiry conducted by Puri Additional Superintendent of Police Purnachandra Pradhan.

“The investigation so far indicated that the explosive materials seized by police since 2018, were stored at the malkhana instead of being defused immediately,” Pradhan said.

According to a senior police official, as per protocol, major explosives need to be defused immediately, but triggerless explosives, like crackers, are generally defused together.

The Malkhana’s sentry, Saroj Behera, had a narrow escape as he ran out of the building immediately. No one else was present at the station at the time.

The blast also set off a war of words between the ruling BJD and BJP over the timing of the blast ahead of the bypolls in Pipli constituency. The police station caters to six gram panchayats in the constituency. “People in Balanga are in panic after the blasts in the police station. There is a suspicion among the people about their safety. If a police station is unsafe, what about common people,” BJP leader and national spokesperson Sambit Patra asked.

BJD however dismissed the statements calling it baseless speculation. `