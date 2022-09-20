scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Fresh low-pressure area triggers heavy rain in Odisha

Fisherfolk shouldn't venture off the Odisha coast on Tuesday due to possible squally weather with gusty wind speed of 40-50 kmph over the northwest Bay of Bengal, the Met department said.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are likely to witness one or two intense spells of rain on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha on Monday as a cyclonic circulation that had formed over Bay of Bengal intensified into a low-pressure area, the Met office said.

The weather system, which took shape over the northwest Bay of Bengal in the morning, is likely to intensify further into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next 24 hours while moving towards the Odisha coast, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Under its influence, widespread downpour and thunderstorm are expected across the state till Wednesday. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are likely to witness one or two intense spells of rain on Tuesday.

Fisherfolk shouldn’t venture off the Odisha coast on Tuesday due to possible squally weather with gusty wind speed of 40-50 kmph over the northwest Bay of Bengal, the Met department said.

Mathili in Malkangiri district received the highest rainfall of 84 mm over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, followed by 82.3 mm at Lamtapur in Koraput and 79 mm at Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur.

Incessant rain pounded Bhubaneswar, Khurda town, Talcher, Chandbali among other several places since Monday morning.
The state received an average rainfall of 23.1 mm in the last 24 hours.

The Met department has issued an orange alert of very heavy rain in nine western Odisha districts, including Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Jharsuguda, on Tuesday. There is a possibility of landslides in hilly areas, wall collapse of vulnerable houses and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

Heavy rain can also occur at a few places in Cuttack, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, the Met office said.

The weatherman predicted heavy to very heavy showers in several districts of western Odisha on Wednesday.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:40:04 am
