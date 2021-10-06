Four Odisha officers given compulsory retirement over ‘graft, dereliction of duty’

In a bid to check corruption and inefficiency across departments, the Odisha government on Tuesday ordered compulsory retirement of four officers, including two from the Odisha Administrative Services (OAS). According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the officers were given compulsory retirement “on the grounds of corruption and dereliction of duty”.

The state government had issued a circular in 2019 stating that service records of state government employees, aged 50 years or more, will be reviewed every three months and those found inefficient or indulging in corrupt practices will be given a premature retirement. The state government has so far asked 122 officials to go on compulsory retirement citing these grounds.

The officers issued premature retirement by the state government on Tuesday include two OAS officers, one district sub-registrar and a former chief district veterinary officer.

A deputy collector in Angul was facing graft cases and nine other proceedings, a senior official from the CMO said. Another who was working as a tehsildar in Gajapati district has one corruption case and two departmental proceedings against him, the official said. The sub-registrar has two corruption cases and two departmental cases pending against him while a former chief district veterinary officer is facing a graft case, the official said.