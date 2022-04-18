Former BJP ward member shot dead in Odisha village; accused’s family attacked, house torched

A 56-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ward member was allegedly shot dead by his relative following a dispute over a pond in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district Sunday. In retaliation, the victim’s family members, along with their supporters, attacked the accused’s family members and torched their house leading to serious injuries to his wife and three-year-old son, said the Dhenkanal Sadar police.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Dalei Nayak, objected to the accused, Nrupatti Nayak, taking soil from a pond using his tractor and said that it would damage the kutcha road at the Kandhapal village. As the arguments escalated, Nrupatti was joined by his father and brother, and he shot at Dalei using a country-made pistol. Dalei was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. While the Nrupatti escaped, people close to Dalei attacked his family with sharp weapons and torched their house.

The pond in question has been a bone of contention between the two families for a few years now, the police said. Nrupatti’s family, which supports the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) according to the villagers, has been at loggerheads with the Dalei clan. Incidentally, Dalei’s daughter-in-law had defeated the sister-in-law of Nrupatti recently to become a ward member, said sources.

Meanwhile, BJP leader from Dhenkanal, Ramchandra Patra claimed this to be a political killing. “There have been repeated attacks on members and supporters of the BJP and strict action must be taken,” Patra said.

“So far we are probing the rivalry between the families over a land dispute. We will probe other angles as well if there is enough evidence,” a senior police official said.

Earlier, On April 10, a bomb was allegedly hurled at the residence of Dhenkanal municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra of the BJP at Similia Sahi. In another incident, after the local body poll results were announced on March 30, some miscreants opened fire at Jayanti’s house.