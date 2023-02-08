Foodgrain fund cut: Odisha seeks Rs 14,000 crore pending subsidy from central govt

Accusing the Centre of slashing foodgrain procurement fund worth Rs 20,000 crore in the 2023-24 Union Budget, the BJD government in Odisha has urged the central government to clear pending food subsidy worth Rs 14,249 crore to the state.

“The delay and short release of subsidy has put Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) Ltd in financial hardship due to non-recoupment of interest and liquidity crunch to manage the procurement operations,” said state Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in a letter to Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal.

OSCSC is the nodal agency of the state government that procures paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers and undertakes distribution of foodgrain under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes.

Stating that the state government shall be paid quarterly provisional subsidy after deduction of advance amount, the Odisha food minister said release of advance and provisional subsidy to Odisha is highly “irregular”.

Meanwhile, the Naveen Patnaik-led party also alleged that cutting foodgrain procurement fund in the Budget will affect paddy procurement in Odisha.