Explosion in ‘illegally-run’ cracker unit claims 4 lives in Odisha’s Khurda

At least four persons were killed while four others sustained critical injuries following an explosion in a firecracker unit at Bhusandpur village under Tangi police limits in Odisha’s Khurda district Monday.

The explosion was so strong that all four deceased died on the spot. Their identity is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said the firecracker unit was running without obtaining requisite approval. Huge volumes of crackers were being made and stored in the building for use in the Dol Utsav to be held Tuesday. As the explosion took place in a standalone semi-pucca house, there has been no damage to other properties in the village.

Khurda district collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy said they got the information at around 10.45 am, following which the fire, medical and police teams, and local revenue officials reached the spot immediately.

“Our top priority at the moment is to extend the best medical treatment to the injured, who have been admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital. A special team of doctors has been constituted to treat the injured,” said the district collector.

Chakravarthy said the firecracker unit had not taken any licence to run and the district administration will carry out a detailed inquiry into the matter. Action will be taken as per the law following an investigation, said the district collector.

Last Tuesday, two people died while three others sustained severe injuries following an explosion in a local firecracker unit, which was also running illegally, in Jagatsinghpur.