Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Ex-Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang quits BJP; all set to join KCR’s BRS

Giridhar Gamang along with his son Shishir, who was also present during the meeting with KCR on January 13, are set to join BRS, though the date is yet to be finalised.

Ex Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang along with his son Shishir.
Ex-Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang quits BJP; all set to join KCR's BRS
Days after meeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of BJP, the party which he joined in June 2015 by quitting Congress.

Gamang along with his son Shishir, who was also present during the meeting with KCR on January 13, are set to join BRS, though the date is yet to be finalised.

“I joined the BJP, at my free will, without any pre-condition in 2015. I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi, the then party president Amit Shah for clarifying on the floor of the parliament on my voting in 1999. However, I realised that I am unable to discharge my political, social and moral duty to my people in Odisha during last several years,” said the former CM in his resignation letter addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Addressing a news conference here, both the father-son duo said the reason behind quitting the party is the “humiliation” they faced in BJP from a BJP leader from south Odisha, a region to which they belong.

“Neither he (the leader) tried to strengthen the party in southern Odisha, not they allowed us to work. Even as I aired the grievance to state leadership including to Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, nothing happened,” Shishir told Indian Express.

The junior Gamang also alleged that the leader from southern Odisha (without naming him) openly worked to ensure his defeat when he contested as the BJP candidate from Gunupur assembly seat.

After meeting the Telangana chief minister, Shishir had informed that KCR had offered them to lead the party in Odisha.

Gamang, a prominent tribal face in Odisha, had elected to the Lok Sabha for record nine times from Koraput parliamentary constituency. He had also served as chief minister of Odisha for 10 months from February to December in 1999.

Gamang’s controversial vote during a no-confidence motion had led to the fall of 13-month-old NDA government at the Centre led by AB Vajpayee on April 17, 1999.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:12 IST
