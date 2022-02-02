Engineering student killed in pre-poll violence in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Tension prevailed in Odisha’s Bhadrak district after a 23-year-old engineering student, a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was allegedly killed ahead of the crucial three-tier panchayat elections in the state. The incident was reported in the Brahmpur village under the Sabarang police station limits in Bhadrak.

“We have filed a case of murder based on a complaint filed by the victim’s sister. The circumstances under which the incident took place are still under investigation,” Bhadrak Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pravash Chandra Pal said. No arrests have been made yet.

The sister of Subhasish Giri has named five people in the First Information Report (FIR), including the sarpanch candidate of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Maheswar Palei and his supporters Priya Ranjan Senapati, Maheshwar Mahal, Prashant Arakh and Jyoti Ranjan Senapati.

According to the FIR, Giri recently objected to Palei against dumping construction material close to the village school playground. On Tuesday evening, they came face to face during a campaign trail. An argument ensued between the two and Palei began thrashing Giri with rods and pipes. To save himself, Giri jumped into the village pond and his body was fished out with the help of a fire brigade team an hour later, the FIR stated.

Alleging that Giri’s murder was a “political killing” ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, the BJP’s district unit on Wednesday moved the State Election Commission. “Subhasish was a supporter of our party. Candidates supported by the BJD have time and again threatened our candidates and used force. How can we be assured that the elections will be conducted smoothly now?” senior BJP leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi said.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased, along with local villagers, blocked Bhadrak-Chandbali road demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.