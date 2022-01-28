Odisha: Ahead of meet, EAC urged not to clear JSW’s plant in Dhinkia

Six Environmentalists on Thursday urged the Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) not to give clearance to the Jindal Steel Works’s (JSW’s) proposed steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district before an independent assessment is carried out to study the project’s health impact.

An approval by the EAC is a must for the project to go ahead. The panel is expected meet on Friday to discuss the steel plant

They said that the proposed plant should not be given clearance based on the project’s Environment Impact Assessment. “The EIA report prepared for the proposed JSW Utkal Steel Limited is nothing but to merely justify the project,” the letter said.