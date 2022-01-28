scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Odisha: Ahead of meet, EAC urged not to clear JSW’s plant in Dhinkia

🔴 An approval by the EAC is a must for the project to go ahead. The panel is expected meet on Friday to discuss the steel plant

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar |
January 28, 2022 3:26:39 am
Odisha news, Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC), Jindal Steel Works JSW, Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThey said that the proposed plant should not be given clearance based on the project’s Environment Impact Assessment.

Six Environmentalists on Thursday urged the Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) not to give clearance to the Jindal Steel Works’s (JSW’s) proposed steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district before an independent assessment is carried out to study the project’s health impact.

They said that the proposed plant should not be given clearance based on the project’s Environment Impact Assessment.  “The EIA report prepared for the proposed JSW Utkal Steel Limited is nothing but to merely justify the project,” the letter said.

