Doctor arrested for ‘corruption’, Rs 1.12 cr cash seized from residence

A doctor at the Charichak Medical Community Health Centre (CHC) in Odisha’s Puri district was arrested by a state vigilance team on Thursday on corruption charges. In a raid on gynaecologist Dr Sukant Jena’s house, vigilance officials recovered Rs 1.12 crore in cash, in what is being called one of the biggest cash seizures in the state.

Officials said the vigilance department was tipped off about Jena allegedly accepting a bribe on Wednesday. He had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a woman to carry out a cesarean section operation, and had eventually agreed on a payment of Rs 8,000.

The woman had gone into labour on Monday, but the accused had allegedly refused to carry out the operation until the amount was paid.

“One of the woman’s cousins had paid Rs 5,000 as an advance. But the doctor insisted on the remaining payment, and then the family approached us,” a senior official from the vigilance department said. On Wednesday, officials said, Jena was caught red-handed while accepting the remaining amount of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

In subsequent raids at his duplex in Kalarahanga area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the vigilance department recovered Rs 1.12 crore in cash.

“A detailed probe has been launched in the matter and further searches are underway. His assets are being estimated. Meanwhile, we are also investigating if he was privately practicing at any other clinic or owned one himself,” vigilance director Y K Jethwa said.