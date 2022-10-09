scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Dhamnagar bypoll: BJP fields ex-MLA’s son

The by-election was necessitated after the untimely demise of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das on September 19.

BJP National President JP Nadda with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a visit to the Jagannath Temple, in Puri on September 30, 2022 (PTI/FILE Photo)

The Opposition BJP on Sunday named Suryabanshi Suraj as its candidate for the November 3 by-elections to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha.

The BJP Central Election Committee announced the name of Suraj, the son of late BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das, as there was a consensus over his name in the saffron party, a senior party leader said.

Suraj was looking after the constituency with his late father, who had defeated ruling BJD candidate Rajendra Das by over 4,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

Suraj has already started campaigning in Dhamnagar after BJP president J P Nadda attended Das’s memorial meeting on September 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

The by-election was necessitated after the untimely demise of Das on September 19.

Meanwhile, BJD and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the by-polls in Dhamnagar where the last date for filing nominations is October 14.

The counting of votes in Dhamnagar will be held on November 6.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 06:13:22 pm
Next Story

US Sikh family murder suspect terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement