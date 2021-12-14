After death of PSO, BJP demands resignation of Odisha planning board V-P

The BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of state planning board vice president and BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma over the death of his personal security officer (PSO) and close associate Chittaranjan Palai. Palai, who was missing since Saturday night, was found dead Monday. His body – bearing external injury marks – was found floating in the Nuanai river under Puri Sadar police station limits, police said.

Puri police has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation into Palai’s death, even as the family on Tuesday demanded a crime branch probe. “After the body was recovered from the river, a case of murder has been registered based on circumstancial evidences. Three persons have been detained for questioning and further investigations are underway,” additional SP Puri, PC Pradhan said.

During investigation, police also found Palai’s friend Jagannath in a severely injured condition from one of the villages near the city. The latter, who also happens to be Das Burma’s close associate, had invited Palai for dinner on Saturday, after which he reportedly went missing.

Palai was working as Das Burma’s PSO for the last two years. While the FIR filed by Palai’s uncle does not specifically name anyone as an accused, Palai’s wife had alleged that the murder was politically motivated at the behest on Das Burma.

“For a free and fair probe it is important that Sanjay should be expelled from his post to minimise any influence in the case. The family suspects his involvement in the case and the matter must be probed,” BJP MLA Lalitendu Mohapatra said.

When contacted Das Burma said, “The incident is unfortunate. I have met the family and will extend all support to them. I will also cooperate in the investigation if needed.”

Das Burma, a two time MLA from Brahmagiri constituency between 2009 and 2019, had earlier held the post of president of Biju Yuva Janata dal (BYJD) and also worked as secretary, convener and vice president of BJD party. He was appointed as the VP of the state planning board by CM Naveen Patnaik in 2020.