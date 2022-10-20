scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Live now

Live Updates: Low pressure area forms over southeast Bay of Bengal; Odisha on alert for possible cyclone

Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: The weather system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday (October 24).

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 20, 2022 12:35:24 pm
If the system develops, it will be the first cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018. (File Photo)

A low pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Thursday, which is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Saturday morning (October 22), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather system is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday (October 24).

If the system develops, it will be the first cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018. Once it intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Sitrang (read as Si-trang), a name suggested by Thailand. Sitrang will be the second cyclonic storm this year after Cyclone Asani that had formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May.

In light of this, the Odisha government Wednesday alerted seven coastal districts — Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore — and asked them to take precautionary measures. The IMD has also advised fisherfolk not to venture into sea from October 22.

Once the system intensifies, the IMD will predict the intensity, trajectory and landfall area of the possible cyclone.

Live Blog

Cyclone Sitrang Live News Updates: Low pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal today, may concentrate into depression by October 22, and a cyclonic storm by October 24; Odisha on alert. Follow latest news and updates below.

12:35 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Possible trajectory of Cyclone Sitrang

While the IMD has not yet provided information on the intensity, trajectory and landfall area of the possible cyclone, it has predicted that the Low Pressure Area will move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal around October 22, and into a deep depression on October 23. Subsequently, it is likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-north-eastwards and reach the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting the Odisha coast.

12:28 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Low pressure area forms over southeast Bay of Bengal

A Low Pressure Area formed over north Andaman Sea and south-east Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department confirmed. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression by Saturday (October 22) over central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal. By Monday (October 24), it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal.

The weather body has said the Low Pressure Area formed in the Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Post-monsoon season’s first cyclone likely to develop in Bay of Bengal around October 24: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said the post-monsoon season’s first cyclone is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal around October 24. If it develops, it will be the first cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018. Once it intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called Sitrang (read as Si-trang), named by Thailand. Sitrang will be the second cyclonic storm this year after cyclone Asani that had formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May.

How are tropical cyclones named?

Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs in the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and five TCWCs.

As an RSMC, the IMD names the cyclones developing over the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, after following a standard procedure. The IMD is also mandated to issue advisories to 12 other countries in the region on the development of cyclones and storms. Here are the names of cyclones, past and future

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 12:18:34 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments