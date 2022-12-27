Crime branch probe ordered into death of Russian lawmaker and sausage tycoon in Odisha

Three days after the ‘mysterious’ death of Russian sausage tycoon and lawmaker Pavel Antov, 65, in Odisha’s Rayagada, Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal Tuesday ordered a Crime Branch probe into the matter.

“Since foreign nationals are involved in this incident, the Crime Branch has been directed to take over the inquiry into the two unnatural death cases,” said the DGP. Notably, Antov’s friend and fellow tourist Vladimir Bidenov died on December 22.

Bansal also stated that the inquiry so far into the death of the Russian billionaire has not suggested any foul play.

The top cop said: “The autopsy of the deceased person has been conducted and we are waiting for the report. A probe is on into the matter. We are also in touch with the Russian authorities in Kolkata.”

Police sources said they were initially unaware that Antov was a billionaire and a lawmaker. Only after his profile was revealed, senior police officers including DIG (south-western range) Rajesh Pandit and Rayagada SP Vivekananda Sharma visited the hotel as part of the investigation.

Antov along with his three friends – Vladimir Bidenov, 62, Mikhil Turov, and Panasenko – had come to Odisha for holidaying on a tourist visa to celebrate his 66th birthday. They were accompanied by tour guide Jitendra Singh, a native of Rajasthan.

They reached Rayagada at around 4 pm on December 21 from Daringibadi Kandhamal and checked into the Sai International Hotel in the town.

While Antov and Bidenov checked into room number 203 (ground floor) of the hotel, the couple – Turov and Panasenko – first checked into room number 303 (first floor) and later changed to room number 208 (ground floor). Singh stayed in room number 401 (second floor), said a hotel staff.

On December 22 at around 9 am, Antov informed the hotel staff that Bidenov was lying unconscious in his room with a few empty wine bottles around him. Since the room was sealed by the police, the hostel staff shifted Antov to room number 309 (first floor).

The hotel staff and tour guide called the ambulance and the police and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead. “The initial post-mortem report confirmed heart attack to be the reason behind the death of Bidenov, though the detailed cause will be ascertained once the final report comes,” said the DGP.

On December 24, the police cremated Bidenov’s body at the local cremation ground at Rayagada in presence of his three Russian friends.

The same day at around 7:25 pm, Antov was found lying in a pool of blood on the roof of a single-storey building adjacent to the main hotel building. Hotel staff said they came to know about Antov after hearing some noise outside. Though the hotel staff and the police rushed Antov to the district headquarters hospital, doctors declared him dead. His post-mortem report is yet to come.

“Antov was very upset over the death of his friend (Bidenov). Circumstantial evidence indicates that he might have jumped from the hotel terrace apparently to commit suicide. We are scientifically inquiring whether he fell from the third floor accidentally leading to his death or it’s a suicide,” said a local police officer investigating the matter.

The police also conducted the last rites of Antov following clearances from his family through the Embassy.

Manager of the hotel, Kaushik Thakar, told The Indian Express: “Since one of the four died on December 22, the Russians did not go anywhere ever since they checked in (except to the cremation ground on December 24). They visited the restaurant of the hotel for food. Sometimes, they ordered food to their room.”

The Rayagada police Tuesday allowed the Russian couple to go after recording their statements through the tour guide, following which they checked out of the hotel at around 12 o’clock.

Although the Russian couple could not be contacted, the guide said they are in transit and under police escort. Asked how long they will be in Odisha, Singh said he is not sure about it as they will be in the state till the time the police ask them to.

“All the four Russians were friends and came here for holidaying. I can’t reveal more about them since the matter is under investigation,” said Singh.