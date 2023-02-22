Crime Branch seeking FBI help for analysing ASI in minister’s killing: Naveen Patnaik in Assembly

Amid Opposition allegations of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” behind the murder of Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das by an assistant sub-inspector of police, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday said “no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case”.

Breaking his silence on the issue over three weeks after the incident by making a statement in the state Assembly, Patnaik said assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad were being taken.

The opposition parties have been stalling assembly proceedings over the past two days over the minister’s killing.

“The state crime branch is seeking the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the USA, as they have the best expertise in behavioural analysis in such cases. We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the FBI,” the Chief Minister said.

Patnaik, who had ordered a crime branch probe into the matter soon after the murder on January 29, said the investigative agency has been asked to do a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in the case.

Naveen, who is also the president of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), also lashed out at opposition BJP and Congress for politicising the issue.

“The manner in which this sensitive case is being politicised has shocked me as well as the people of Odisha. It is disturbing to see baseless and malicious allegations that are being made,” said the Chief Minister.

Stating that the investigation is being monitored by a retired judge of the Orissa High Court to ensure transparency, Patnaik said independent judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of democracy.

“After the High Court has appointed a retired HC Judge to monitor the investigation, the whole police investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny. So, what is the need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations? We should respect and have faith in our independent judiciary,” Patnaik said in his statement.

Expressing concern over the “disturbing” political discourse in the case, the Chief Minister said politics on a sensitive crime was not a good sign for democracy. He pointed out that Odisha has a tradition of a very mature and high level of political discourse.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders for demoralising the entire police force based on the crime committed by single police officer, Patnaik said: “I pity the opposition, especially the state BJP that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force, which is a pride of Odisha.”

Naveen said the unfortunate tragic incidents involving an individual in uniformed service have happened in the past, whether it’s Army or central paramilitary forces, but it has never led to defaming of the entire force. “Our country always stands by our brave forces. Unfortunately, the state BJP has tried to defame the entire police force of Odisha. The BJP has insulted the youth of Odisha and people will not forgive them for this. The entire police force has been unreasonably termed as criminals based on the act of a single policeman,” he added.

Patnaik said the only aim of his government is to bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice and ensure strictest punishment for them.