Congress MP submits adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss law-and-order situation in Odisha

Koraput Congress MP Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss the law-and-order situation in Odisha. Ulaka alleged that the law-and-order situation in the coastal state is grim and he urged the Centre to constitute an SIT under the Chief Justice of Odisha High Court to investigate the matter.

Ulaka drew attention to recent murder cases wherein ministers from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have been accused of having links with the perpetrators. “Mamita Meher, a woman from Balangir district, was brutally murdered in Mahaling, a nondescript village in Kalahandi district. Earlier this year, a senior leader in Mahanga, Kulamani Baral, and his kin, Dibya Singh Baral, were murdered over alleged irregularities in the allotment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Grameen) houses. Incidentally, the home minister (Mos) and the law minister of the state are allegedly involved in the above cases. Previously, a tribal woman, who was working at a police canteen in Malkangiri district, was allegedly raped and murdered. Efforts are being made by the ones in power to hush up the matter and the criminals have not been arrested yet,” Ulaka said.

The ruling BJD in Odisha has been in the eye of the storm as both the BJP and the Congress have launched extensive campaigns against it over the Mamita Meher and Mahanga double-murder cases. The Opposition has accused MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena of being involved in the Mamita Meher and Mahanga double-murder cases, respectively.

In the Mamita murder case, investigations are underway and the police have not established any link between the minister and the accused. In the Mahanga double murder case, Jena’s name was dropped from the chargesheet after the police failed to find any evidence against him.

In the recent past, youth members of both the Opposition parties have pelted eggs at the convoys of ministers and BJD leaders, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanding action against the accused ministers.

Notably, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures, Odisha has fared worst among the states in cases of “assault or use of criminal force on women with intent to disrobe” for the seventh year in a row. In 2020, Odisha recorded 3,232 such cases, which is 31.5% of the total cases lodged under the section in the entire country.

Overall, crime rate against women in Odisha was 112.9, second only to Assam.