Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

CM Naveen Patnaik to woo investors in Mumbai ahead of Make-in-Odisha Conclave

Patnaik is scheduled to hold discussions with major industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal and Anand Mahindra, officials said.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has embarked on a three-day tour of Mumbai to attend an investors’ meet, as the eastern state gears up for its marquee business conclave after a hiatus of four years.

Patnaik is scheduled to hold discussions with major industrialists from different sectors, including Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group’s Anand Mahindra, officials said.

The chief minister, who left for India’s financial capital on Tuesday, is also slated to visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and attend the ceremony to ring the opening bell, they said.

Odisha has already organised road shows in Mumbai, inviting investments in IT, metal downstream, renewable energy, chemicals, plastics and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors.

The third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held here from November 30 to December 4, aims to showcase the manufacturing prowess of the state and investment opportunities across sectors, the officials said.

The earlier two editions were held in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, the state received investment proposals worth over USD 30 billion and in 2018, investment intents were valued at over USD 50 billion, they said.

Meanwhile Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra on Tuesday evening met some of the investors in the western metropolis, ahead of the chief minister’s programmes.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:29:58 am
