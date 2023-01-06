Centre’s ‘free rice’ distribution triggers BJD, BJP war of words

The politics over Centre’s decision to provide foodgrains free of cost to all eligible beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) refused to die down as it triggered fresh war of words between the BJD and BJP in Odisha.

Addressing media here, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra demanded that the Centre should continue distribution of free rice to the poor and deprived under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), started during Covid-19 pandemic.

Patra, who is BJD’s leader in Raya Sabha said, around 3.26 lakh poor and deprived persons in Odisha were getting 10 kg of rice per month each as they were getting 5 kg under NFSA and 5 kg under PMGKAY.

“Since the Centre has stopped the allocation under PMGKAY, it will badly affect the poor and farmers of the state,” said Patra.

Citing an example, the BJD parliamentarian said: A family of five individuals used to get 60 kg of rice per month which will now be reduced to 30 kg per month as the Centre would no more provide rice under PMGKAY.

“The poor people of the state and country need free distribution of rice under PMGKAY for some more time. Discontinuing the scheme thereby slashing the rice allocation will be a burden on them. Hence, the Centre should immediately resume the PMGKAY,” said the BJD parliamentarian.

Alleging that many eligible people in the state could not be covered under the NFSA because of the limit set by the Centre for Odisha, Patra said the Centre should take immediate steps to include all eligible persons under NFSA.

Hitting back at Patra, senior BJP leader Golak Mohapatra accused the BJD-led state government of hiding facts and spreading misinformation over the issue.

Mohapatra said the state government was taking credit of the subsidized rice scheme over all these years even after spending a minimal amount contrary to Centre’s contribution of around Rs 700 crore per month for Odisha.

“The BJD seems to be apprehending to be exposed as the Centre will now bear the entire expenditure. They might have scared that it will dent their prospects ahead of 2024 polls,” said Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said if the Odisha is government is so concerned, it should provide 5 kg rice to every NFSA beneficiaries in the state from its own expense.

The BJP leader said instead of doing politics over the issue, the BJD government should prepare a plan for seamless distribution of free rice among the poor in Odisha.