Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

CBI unearths massive ‘ill-gotten’ property of retired railway official in Odisha

The sleuths recovered Rs 1.57 crore in cash, 17 kg gold ingots, bank and postal deposits to the tune of approximately Rs 2.5 crore and land-related documents

cbi, odishaAccording to unconfirmed reports, the CBI conducted raids at six places in Bhubaneswar. (File)
CBI unearths massive 'ill-gotten' property of retired railway official in Odisha
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday unearthed massive assets, including around Rs 1.57 crore in cash, 17 kilograms of gold ingots, during a search on the premises of a retired railway officer’s residence near Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The CBI sleuths also seized bank and postal deposits to the tune of approximately Rs 2.5 crore and land-related documents from the possession of Pramod Kumar Jena, a 1987-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Jena was booked by the CBI on January 3 for amassing alleged assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He retired as the railway principal chief commercial manager under East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar in November last year.

According to unconfirmed reports, the CBI conducted raids at six places in Bhubaneswar.

Even as the CBI is yet to come up with any official communication regarding the raids, the agency sources said that the current market value of the recovered gold would be around Rs 8.5 crore.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 18:09 IST
