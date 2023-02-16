Case against Odisha BJP leader for assaulting on-duty woman cop, he denies

Odisha Police on Wednesday registered a case against Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra of BJP, for allegedly assaulting an on-duty woman police officer, a charge he denied.

The case has been registered on a complaint by Anita Pradhan, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur district. Pradhan was on duty during a BJP protest led by Mishra when the alleged incident took place.

While Mishra, MLA from Sambalpur, denied assaulting anyone and in turn accused Pradhan of manhandling him, leaders of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanded his resignation as Leader of Opposition.

The woman’s wing of Sambalpur BJP lodged a complaint against Mishra, alleging police misbehaviour.

The incident occurred when BJP workers led by Mishra staged a dharna outside the office of Sambalpur district collector to protest against the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state.

The protest was part of BJP’s three-day agitation across Odisha, citing recent crimes, such as the killing of state minister Naba Kisore Das by a police ASI on January 29.

During the protest, BJP workers scuffled with police personnel when they were stopped during their march to the district collector’s office. Several videos that are out on social media show Mishra purportedly shouting at the IIC and threatening that he would slap her.

In her complaint, IIC Pradhan alleged that the BJP MLA abused her by “making personal comments”. She complained: “(He) threatened to slap me, and to torch the police station. When I protested and asked him not to make any personal comment, he pushed me and slapped me.”

Mishra told reporters that he had gone to the spot of the melee to “discuss the issue” on being informed that police were “misbehaving with women workers of our party”. He said, “Suddenly, the lady police officer (Pradhan) came and pushed me. When I asked her identity, she said she is the IIC of Dhanupali police station.”

Mishra has been booked under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts or songs), and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said, “We have sought a report from the ground about the exact incident. After receiving information, we will take action accordingly.”

Addressing the media, BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra said the BJP leader is a “habitual criminal” and has 14 cases pending against him, including one of murder, for which he is now on bail. “Mishra has a habit of threatening and assaulting people. Today he physically assaulted a lady police officer on duty. The video is out in public,” she said. “Odisha BJP speaks about dignity and respect for women. Is this how the party and its leaders show respect and protect the dignity of women?”