Calibrated attempts being made to defame Indian judiciary: Rijiju

Hailing Indian judiciary and ‘wisdom’ of Indian judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said ‘calibrated attempts’ are being made from inside and outside the country to defame the judiciary.

Inaugurating the Nyaya Yajna, the first conference of Central government councils of eastern states here, the minister said: “Attempts are being made to tell the story that Indian judiciary is under attack…attempts are being made to speak in forums inside the country and outside the country to tell the world that Indian judiciary is under crisis.”

“No campaign whatsoever with ulterior motives can succeed in defaming India and its democratic set up. Nobody, no organisation, no political party can question the wisdom of the Indian judiciary. We stand by the spirit of the Indian Constitution,” said Rijiju.

Amid frequent run-ins between the Union government and the judiciary over appointment of judges, the law minister said differences may come…but that does not mean that the government is disregarding the judiciary and said there are misinterpretations.

“In recent times, I was amazed to see seminars are being organised by a group of people with a particular mindset… the only discussion in the seminar was that government was attacking Indian judiciary,” said Rijiju in presence of Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna, chief justice of Orissa high court Justice S Muralidhar and other judges.

“Can anyone tell one instance where our present government has disregarded the Indian judiciary? It cannot and it will never. Because we are here with the mandate of people under a provision which is there in the law. We are holding the responsibility which is defined under the Constitution of India,” he added. Stating that whatever pronouncement comes from the Supreme Court is the law of the land, and nobody can deny it, Rijiju said.

Rijiju urged that the “disregard campaign” and the “undesirable or mischievous attempts” made to malign the Indian judiciary and the Indian state as a whole “must be resisted by not only the legal fraternity but every citizen of our country”.

The union minister said as long as the country has a secured boundary and strong measures are taken, all the things which are guaranteed in the Constitution will prevail or else there will be complete lawlessness.