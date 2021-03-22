Business school sealed in Bhubaneswar after 45 students test positive

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed the campus of Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) in Bhubaneswar after 45 students of the Institute tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is expected to review the statewide situation on Tuesday.

“45 cases have been detected from within a campus. Travel history of all of them is being tracked,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said.

He added that a review meeting will be held with top officials, collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) across all districts. “Covid management committees will be activated again at village levels. Sarpanchs and ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be given responsibility once again to keep watch on travellers entering villages,” Jena said, adding that a decision on lockdown and other aspects will be taken after observing the situation.

According to the order issued by the BMC, no one is allowed to enter inside or go outside the campus except authorized persons of BMC. “All inhabitants within the campus shall strictly remain inside. The supply of essentials and medical requirements if required will be ensured by the BMC,” the order stated.

Persons tested positive will be kept in isolation in separate rooms of a single hostel and they will be under the observation of the institute’s authorities. BMC deputy commissioner and nodal officer for Covid-19 management, Suvendu Sahoo, said contact tracing is in progress to check the spread of the virus. “The source of infection is being ascertained,” he added.

IMB had resumed classes in February after the state government had allowed reopening of higher education institutions. At that time, all students and faculty members were tested for the novel coronavirus.