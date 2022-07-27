scorecardresearch
Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized by cops in Odisha

During the search, STF found brown sugar weighing 1,050 grams and cash of Rs 28,100 from the possession of the accused, an officer said.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar |
July 27, 2022
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police crime branch has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person in this connection, an officer said.

The accused, suspected to be a drug peddler, has been identified as Sheikh Mezu, a resident of Sahadevkhunta in Balasore district, the police officer said Based on intelligence inputs, a raid was conducted by team of STF personnel near a railway crossing at Aradabazar in Balasore district on Tuesday.

