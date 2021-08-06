Bombs hurled at Odisha MLA’s residences, four injured

No one has been arrested in this connection so far, the officer added.

Crude bombs were hurled at two residences of ruling BJD MLA Suryamani Baidya in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday and four party supporters were injured in the incidents, police said.

The Khalikote legislator was not present in either of the two houses when the incidents occurred, they said.

Baidya’s houses were attacked due to “political rivalry”, a senior officer said.

Unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at the legislators’ residence at Patana Sahi in Keshapur village and her rented house at Nirmaljhar.

At least four persons were injured in the two incidents of bombing, he said, adding that they were initially admitted to a health facility at Khallikote and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Baidya’s rented property and two motorbikes were damaged, the officer said.

The MLA was at Berhampur to attend a party meeting but rushed to her residence at Nirmaljhar, he said.

“Teams of policemen went to the spots and started an inquiry. Political rivalry is suspected to be the cause of the incidents,” the senior officer said.

The situation of the two places was under control after the police personnel arrived there, he said.

No one has been arrested in this connection so far, the officer added.