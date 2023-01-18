Black marketing of hockey World Cup tickets ahead of India game, 5 held

Ahead of India’s third match against Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, the police Wednesday arrested five people in Bhubaneswar on charges of black marketing match tickets.

A special squad of the commissionerate of police, Bhubaneswar, arrested the group of five and seized 35 match tickets and cash worth more than Rs 10,300.

Police sources said the accused were using messaging apps to sell the tickets at a soaring price. While tickets of Rs 100 were allegedly sold for Rs 1,000, those which cost Rs 200 were sold at Rs 2,000. Similarly, tickets for east and west stands, which generally cost Rs 400 and Rs 500 respectively, were sold at Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 each.

Bhubaneswar deputy police commissioner (DCP) Prateek Singh said there has been huge enthusiasm among people to watch the matches. Since the tickets were sold out for most matches, there was the anticipation of black marketing and malpractice because of which a special team was formed to crack down on such activities.

“After getting a reliable tip-off, we have arrested five persons. They might have purchased more tickets well in advance and now trying to sell them in the black market. We are keeping a close watch on any such activities and strict action will be taken against them,” said Singh.

Some people said they have not been able to get a single ticket from the counter at the stadium despite trying for the last one week.

The Kalinga Stadium has a capacity of around 15,000. The state sports department had earlier informed that tickets for all the India matches were sold out. They did not mention the number of tickets sold at the counter or online.

India, which is in Pool D, had played their first two group matches at the newly-constructed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, against Spain and England, while the final group match is scheduled at the Kalinga Stadium Thursday.

State Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said instruction has been issued to the police to take strict action against those indulging in black marketing of hockey match tickets.