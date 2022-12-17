scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Demand for HC bench in west Odisha | BJP MPs write to Naveen Patnaik: ‘Govt delay’ to blame for Sambalpur court violence

All five BJP MPs from the region wrote to the Chief Minister to resolve the issue and to release the lawyers arrested for their alleged role in the incident.

The Bar Council of India suspended licences of many others for their “unruly behavior”. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The politics over setting up a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the western part of the state intensified Friday with the Opposition BJP holding the Naveen Patnaik government responsible for the vandalism on the Sambalpur court premises on November 12 during a protest by lawyers.

All five BJP MPs from the region wrote to the Chief Minister to resolve the issue and to release the lawyers arrested for their alleged role in the incident.

The protest by the lawyers turned violent after a group of them barged into the district judge’s premises and ransacked properties, drawing a strong response from the Supreme Court. The apex court told the police to treat “criminals like criminals and bring them to book”, following which they arrested more than 20 lawyers. The Bar Council of India suspended licences of many others for their “unruly behavior”.

“The delay and lack of commitment of the state government in holding consultation with the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and the Governor of Odisha and in providing composite proposals sought by the Union law ministry have led to the present unpleasant law and order situation,” said the BJP MPs in the letter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, who is also a lawyer, said the November 12 incident has precipitated a volatile situation and total collapse of court work of Sambalpur judgeship due to non-availability of local lawyers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 01:01:18 am
Next Story

At 35.6 degree C, Mumbai hottest in state

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close