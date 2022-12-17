Demand for HC bench in west Odisha | BJP MPs write to Naveen Patnaik: ‘Govt delay’ to blame for Sambalpur court violence

The politics over setting up a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the western part of the state intensified Friday with the Opposition BJP holding the Naveen Patnaik government responsible for the vandalism on the Sambalpur court premises on November 12 during a protest by lawyers.

All five BJP MPs from the region wrote to the Chief Minister to resolve the issue and to release the lawyers arrested for their alleged role in the incident.

The protest by the lawyers turned violent after a group of them barged into the district judge’s premises and ransacked properties, drawing a strong response from the Supreme Court. The apex court told the police to treat “criminals like criminals and bring them to book”, following which they arrested more than 20 lawyers. The Bar Council of India suspended licences of many others for their “unruly behavior”.

“The delay and lack of commitment of the state government in holding consultation with the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court and the Governor of Odisha and in providing composite proposals sought by the Union law ministry have led to the present unpleasant law and order situation,” said the BJP MPs in the letter.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, who is also a lawyer, said the November 12 incident has precipitated a volatile situation and total collapse of court work of Sambalpur judgeship due to non-availability of local lawyers.