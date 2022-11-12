BJP, Congress name candidates for Padampur bye-election

The BJP and Congress Saturday named Pradip Purohit and Satya Bhusan Sahu as their respective candidates for the bye-election to the Padampur assembly constituency in Bargarh district scheduled on December 5.

Both Purohit and Sahu had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls against BJD’s Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death now has necessitated the bye-election.

Though the ruling BJD is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll, sources said the regional party may field someone from the late MLA’s family as its nominee for the bypoll. November 17 is the last date to file nomination for the bye-election according to the notification issued by the Election Commission of India.

The BJP that has recently won the Dhamnagar bye-election in coastal Odisha’s Bhadrak district and retained its seat against ruling BJD’s mighty election machinery is carefully crafting its strategy to give a tough fight to the ruling dispensation in Padampur.

In 2019, the BJP’s Purohit had lost the seat by a margin of 5,734 votes while the Congress had finished third. While the BJD had won the seat by securing 41.29% of total 2.01 lakh votes, the BJP and Congress candidates had bagged 38.45% and 16.25% votes respectively.

The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD which has tested first defeat in any bye-election in the state in Dhamnagar after 2008 is also leaving no stone unturned to retain Padampur.

The regional party has already managed to bring Raju Ghibela, who had contested the 2019 polls as an independent candidate and polled over 4,500 votes, to its fold. The party also extended its support to the demand for district status to Padampur sub-division.