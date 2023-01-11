BJP claims credit on Patnaik’s Rs 125 crore interest subvention for women SHGs

A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed interest subvention of Rs 125 crore for 2.5 lakh SHGs under Mission Shakti in Odisha, the opposition BJP on Tuesday claimed credit and said the Centre’s share was Rs 88 crore.

The claim was made by BJP state Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik at a press conference here.

“Yesterday state government disbursed interest subvention benefits amounting to Rs 125 crore loans and said the money was being provided by Naveen Babu. Is it the fact that Naven Babu is giving away the money? Out of Rs 125 crore subvention, the Centre’s share is Rs 88 crore and the state’s share is only Rs 37 crore. People should know about it,” she said.

However, the ruling Biju Janata Dal was yet to react to the BJP leader’s claim and allegation.

Coming down heavily on the state’s BJD government, the state BJP Mahila Morcha president said the Centre is providing loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) through NABARD under its Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

While the Centre is giving 7 per cent of the total interest amount, the state is giving only 4 per cent, she claimed, adding that when it comes to taking the credit, the BJD is always at the front.

BJP State President Samir Mohanty said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a large-scale financial arrangement under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

“The copy-paste BJD government is doing only vote bank politics. As per the PM, the day when the women of our nation pay income tax, then it would be construed proper empowerment of women has been achieved,” Mohanty said.

Earlier, the saffron party had alleged that the ruling BJD headed by Naveen Patnaik was “misutilising” women for political purpose under the pretext of empowering them through SHGs of Misson Shakti.