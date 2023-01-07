BJP, BJD rush to take credit over flight service to Rourkela ahead of hockey WC

With the commercial flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela starting Saturday ahead of the hockey men’s world cup scheduled to be held in the two cities later this month, a political slugfest broke out between the ruling BJD and the principal opposition BJP over taking credit for the development.

Irked by the exclusion of the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the posters, banners, and newspaper advertisements, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a dig at the BJD government for not giving ‘due credit’ to the prime minister or Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Flight operation to Rourkela has been started under UDAN, a scheme envisioned by the prime minister while it was implemented under the direct intervention of Scindia ji. Should we not have the basic courtesy to acknowledge their role in the operationalisation of the airport (Rourkela)? This is not Odia culture. I am sure all these are not happening with the knowledge of the chief minister,” said Pradhan.

Stating that one can’t do great work with small minds, Pradhan, Union minister for education, said despite political differences, all should unite when it comes to Odisha’s interest.

At a meeting before flagging off the first flight to Rourkela, which was attended by state commerce and transport minister Tukuni Sahu and science and technology minister and local MLA Ashok Chandra Panda, Pradhan also reminded how former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee considered naming Bhubaneswar airport after Odia icon and former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

“It would have been appreciated had the photo of PM Modi featured in the newspaper advertisement, banners, and posters and had we acknowledged the contribution of the prime minister for Odisha’s progress and prosperity,” said the Union minister.

Pradhan said he was also hurt when the state government did not even acknowledge the prime minister, who recently invoked Cuttack’s famous Bali Yatra at an international forum in Indonesia’s Bali.

Advertisement

“The Odisha government did not even extend gratitude to the prime minister. There might be some confusion. It might not be the priority of the officers of the state government,” the Union minister said in a sarcastic tone.

BJP national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP also slammed the BJD government stating that the Centre contributed funds but there was no picture of the prime minister in any of the hoardings and advertisements.

The state commerce and transport minister said flight operation to Rourkela has become a reality because of the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister, however, thanked the prime minister for air connectivity to the Steel City ahead of the hockey world cup scheduled to start on January 13.

“Glad to have flagged off the 1st flight to #Rourkela Airport. Thank Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the support to improve connectivity to the hinterland of #Odisha under #UDAN. It will boost connectivity, commerce & tourism, fulfilling aspirations of people of the region,” Naveen tweeted.