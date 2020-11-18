Bihar voted for vikas over gunda raj, says Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Bihar voted for development and shunned “gunda raj” in the recently concluded Assembly elections, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating six party offices in Odisha via video conferencing. Talking about the recent poll results, Nadda said that they reflect the trust people have in the party.

“In Bihar, we won 74 out of 110 seats. Our strike rate was 67 per cent. Through their mandate, the people of Bihar have voted for ‘vikas’ over ‘gunda raj’. We knew that people in Bihar talk about caste divide, politics is played over caste, but PM Modi has brought in a new wave in Bihar which talks about development for all and the people of Bihar gave their stamp of approval for this,” Nadda said.

“There were a lot of issues like the migrant crisis… Covid management. But with the results, the common people have shown their trust in the PM and his work,” he said.

