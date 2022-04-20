Bhubaneswar man dies in custody; confusion as two women claim body

A man in Bhubaneswar who was arrested for stealing a bicycle died in police custody, officials said on Tuesday. The man’s identity, however, is shrouded in confusion as two stranger women have claimed his body.

Identifying him as Pradip Sahu, police said the man had suffered minor injuries while trying to evade arrest in Badagada area on Sunday and was brought to Capital Hospital after he had complained of uneasiness.Sahu died at the hospital, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uma Shankar Dash said the case will be treated as a custodial death.

However, confusion arose after a woman claimed the man was not Sahu but her husband, Devendra Choudhary. Flashing an Aadhaar card outside the hospital, Bandita Choudhary told reporters she was informed about her husband’s death at midnight. She said she was unaware he had been arrested.

“My brothers dropped my husband at Rasulgarh on Sunday evening. He was returning home. But after that we could not find him. His phone was switched off,” Bandita said, adding the couple has four children.

She said her husband was “in perfect health” and demanded a probe into his death.

While Bandita was talking to reporters, another woman, Beena Sahu, reached the police station to claim the man’s body. “I do not know about the other woman,” she said, “But this person is Pradip Sahu and he is my husband.”

Official sources said the man was indeed Pradip Sahu but added it was likely he had married two women and had been living under different identities.

Dash said: “In our records he is Pradip Sahu. Based on evidence of his involvement in a few cases of theft, he was picked up by the police. We learnt about his different identity from media reports. But no one has approached us officially. The matter will be investigated if there is any official intimation by the said families.”