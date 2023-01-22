Former Indian hockey captain Tirkey’s medals, valuables stolen from Bhubaneswar residence

Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey has complained that medals and other valuables were stolen by unidentified miscreants from his government quarter in Bhubaneswar recently. Notably, this development comes at a time when the city is hosting the ongoing Hockey World Cup.

According to an FIR lodged by a relative of Tirkey at the Capital Police station in the city, the miscreants stole five medals, a desktop, two television sets, a gold chain and a gold ring from his residence Friday midnight. Though the former Indian hockey captain stays in Ranchi, he said his family members were in his native village in Sundargarh when the incident occurred.

“I came to know about the burglary from my caretaker who said the lock of my house was broken and things were lying scattered. I have told one of my relatives to lodge a complaint with the police on our behalf. The dog squads visited our house as part of the investigation,” Tirkey told The Indian Express from Ranchi.

Born on October 6, 1984, at Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, Tirkey made his debut in the Junior Asia Cup in 2000 and has a total of 135 international caps. Under Tirkey’s leadership, India won the Asia Cup gold medal in Chennai in 2007.