Bengal minister’s remark on President Murmu triggers protests in Odisha

Demanding stern action for his derogatory remarks against the “daughter of Odisha”, leaders cutting across party lines Saturday condemned the objectionable remarks of West Bengal minister Akhil Giri on President Droupadi Murmu.

The remarks triggered protests on the streets and burning of effigy while the BJP also lodged FIR against Giri, who is the minister for correctional administration in the neighboring state, for his comments against the highest constitutional authority of the country.

In a video that has gone viral, Giri was seen making objectionable remarks against the President at Nandigram in West Bengal.

Citing Giri’s comments as an insult to the Swabhiman (self-esteem) of Odisha, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who led a protest at Nayagarh town under Puri parliamentary constituency, said the remarks of the Mamata (Banerjee) government are not just made against the President of India but an insult to the women and the tribal community.

“The 5 crore Odia people are very sad today. We may belong to different parties but as an Odia, people demand that the minister be expelled from the cabinet. FIR should be lodged against him and he should be arrested,” says Patra.

The women wing of the ST morcha of the state BJP also lodged an FIR against the Bengal minister at the Capital Police Station here while the Mahila Morcha (women wing) of the BJP brunt Giri’s effigy near the party headquarters here.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan said such persons like him (Giri) should not be continued as a minister in any government. “No one has the right to use such unsavory words against the President of India, especially when she belongs to a tribal community. She is the daughter of Odisha, who adorned the highest office of the country. We strongly condemn such remarks against her,” said Khan.

In July, when as President, the 64-year tribal leader from Odisha assumed the highest constitutional position of the country, the leaders hailed her as the “pride of Odisha.”

While chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who was the first non-NDA leader to extend support to the candidature of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, said her journey to the highest constitutional position of India is a “shining example of women empowerment”, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that President Murmu’s journey from Rairangpur to the Rashtrapati Bhawan is an inspiration for all.

Leaders of the state Congress, who had voted against Murmu during the July Presidential election, also condemned the remarks against her. Veteran Congress MLA Suresh Routray said the West Bengal minister’s remark against the President of India has hurt every citizen of the country and the state. Routray said they will not let Giri to enter Odisha if action will not be taken against him.