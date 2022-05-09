Asani to intensify into ‘severe’ cyclonic storm today; Odisha, Bengal on alert

Cyclone Asani, which developed over southeast regions of Bay of Bengal, will intensify into a ‘severe cyclone’ by Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the projected cyclone movement track released by the IMD, the storm will reach close to the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Tuesday. It is unlikely to make a landfall and it could skirt the coastal districts of these states in the next two days.

If realised, cyclone Asani could have similarities like cyclone Jawad that developed in the Bay of Bengal and swerved past close to south Odisha in December last year.

Cyclone Asani rapidly intensified while at sea over the past two days.

According to the 5.30pm observations of the IMD, the storm had intensified into the ‘severe’ category after moving at a speed of 14 km per hour. It was located at about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar, 500 km west of Port Blair, 810 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 880 km south-southeast of Puri.

Cyclone Asani is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till Tuesday evening and reach west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal region, off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by Tuesday.

Odisha has been put on a high alert ahead of the heavy rain (64.4mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms, lightning and light rain is forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim till May 12.

In West Bengal, disaster management teams, police and KMC employees have been asked to stay prepared.Boats have been deployed at strategic locations. SDRF and NDRF, Coast Guard and Navy have also been alerted.